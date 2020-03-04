English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Taimur Ali Khan Saying 'Bhai Log' to Paparazzi Amuses Kareena and Babita Kapoor

Kareena and Babita Kapoor (L)

Taimur Ali Khan recently stepped out with mom Kareena Kapoor and grandmother Babita and was captured on camera as he called the paparazzi "aye bhai log."

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 4, 2020, 9:10 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur is one of the most papped star-kids in Bollywood. Apart from being extremely adorable, his antics also make him loved by millions, including photographers and members of the film-fraternity itself. Recently, Taimur stepped out with his mother and grandmother Babita and was seen calling the paparazzi "aye bhai log".

The video from his recent adventures is going viral all over the social media. In the first video, he can be seen calling the photographers "bhai" (brother) as he is now used to the attention he receives wherever he goes. In the second video, he can be see exclaiming over passerby dogs.

Read: Internet is Gushing Over Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan's Pics from Armaan Jain's Wedding

Check out the video below:

Recently Taimur made headlines again for being adorable when he went to the sets of an ad-shoot with his parents. The 3-year-old was seen holding a hair blower to blow Kareena's hair as she shot with Saif Ali Khan. Hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori took to Instagram to capture the moment. New assistant or...the boss?! (sic)” he wrote. Deepika Padukone commented “steal him!!!” whereas Alia Bhatt wrote, “Omg!!!!!!!! (sic)”

Read: Taimur Ali Khan Gets Teary-eyed with Kareena Kapoor, See Pics

Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram

New assistant or...the boss?!

A post shared by Yianni Tsapatori (@yiannitsapatori) on

