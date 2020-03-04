Taimur Ali Khan Saying 'Bhai Log' to Paparazzi Amuses Kareena and Babita Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur is one of the most papped star-kids in Bollywood. Apart from being extremely adorable, his antics also make him loved by millions, including photographers and members of the film-fraternity itself. Recently, Taimur stepped out with his mother and grandmother Babita and was seen calling the paparazzi "aye bhai log".

The video from his recent adventures is going viral all over the social media. In the first video, he can be seen calling the photographers "bhai" (brother) as he is now used to the attention he receives wherever he goes. In the second video, he can be see exclaiming over passerby dogs.

Recently Taimur made headlines again for being adorable when he went to the sets of an ad-shoot with his parents. The 3-year-old was seen holding a hair blower to blow Kareena's hair as she shot with Saif Ali Khan. Hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori took to Instagram to capture the moment. New assistant or...the boss?! (sic)” he wrote. Deepika Padukone commented “steal him!!!” whereas Alia Bhatt wrote, “Omg!!!!!!!! (sic)”

