Taimur Ali Khan Says ‘No Photos’ to Paparazzi, Watch Video

Netizens have been following star kid Taimur Ali Khan since the time he was an infant. Recently, the little man was caught by the paparazzi along with his mom, Kareena Kapoor Khan. The boy was wearing a grey sweater and blue jeans. Tim also put on a face mask as per the government protocol to avoid COVID-19 . He and his mom had just gotten out of the car when Tim yelled, “No Photos” to the paps.

Meanwhile, Kareena who is pregnant with her second child was seen wearing a dark blue body hugging dress. A report mentions that Tim and his mother were visiting Babita Kapoor’s house. Babita is the mother of Kareena and Karisma and is the maternal grandmother of Taimur.

Currently, Kareena is busy shooting her talk show What Women Want. Many celebrities like Dia Mirza, Carry Minati, and Kunal Khemu have been a part of the show. Most recently, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena and Tim returned from a long vacation in the hills.

The actress also shared a picture of the Pataudi boys. The photo featured Saif along with his sons, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur. In the image, all the three Pataudi boys look smart. Captioning the photo, she wrote, “Favourite boys.”

Saif and Kareena, popularly known as Saifeena, tied the knot in October 2012. The top actors were blessed with little Tim in December 2016.

On the work front, Kareena has two big releases coming up. One is Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and the other is Karan Johar’s multi starrer film, Takht. Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir and Mona Singh in the lead characters. The movie is an adaptation of an American film titled Forrest Gump.

Takht, on the other hand, is a multi-starrer film that features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The movie is expected to release by the end of next year.