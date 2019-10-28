Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Taimur Ali Khan Shouts 'No' to Paparazzi as He Sets Out to Celebrate Diwali with Kareena Kapoor

Paparazzi's favourite toddler Taimur Ali Khan recently got upset at them as he shouted 'no' while walking with mother Kareena Kapoor. Check out the video below.

News18.com

Updated:October 28, 2019, 10:16 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Taimur Ali Khan Shouts 'No' to Paparazzi as He Sets Out to Celebrate Diwali with Kareena Kapoor
Image: Manav Manglani/Instagram

Taimur Ali Khan is known to be a media friendly child and adorable pictures of the little one are quite popular on social media. Taimur, who is always seen smiling and playing around with camera persons for happy pictures, recently, seemingly got upset on seeing paparazzi as he stepped out to celebrate Diwali with mother Kareena Kapoor. The video of an upset Taimur is now doing rounds on social media, with concerned fans even asking, "Why is he (Taimur) so angry?"

Read: Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Taimur's Diwali Pics Will Light up Your Festivities

In the video, Kareena and Taimur can be seen stepping out for Diwali celebrations. While they walk side-by-side, Taimur can be seen holding a bunch of firecrackers as well. All seems fine till the time paparazzi is set in motion as they spot Kareena and Taimur, and responding to the sudden noise, Taimur shouts 'No', that too twice.

On seeing Taimur's reaction, Kareena even places her hand on his head and whispers in his ears to wish paparazzi Happy Diwali. However, little Taimur never did wish anyone.

Read: Inside Amitabh Bachchan's Grand Diwali Bash with Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar

Check out the viral video here:

Earlier, Taimur's father Saif Ali Khan also had a brush with the media for clicking pictures of the little one every time he steps out in the public. A now-deleted video of Saif scolding shutterbugs was shared widely on social media recently. In the clip, Saif is seen giving Taimur a piggy ride and walking towards the media, and can be heard saying, "No, no not outside the house please, like we promised. No, enough, you are not supposed to do that."

Read: No, You Aren’t Supposed to Do That: Saif Ali Khan to Paparazzi on Clicking Son Taimur’s Photos

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram