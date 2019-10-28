Taimur Ali Khan is known to be a media friendly child and adorable pictures of the little one are quite popular on social media. Taimur, who is always seen smiling and playing around with camera persons for happy pictures, recently, seemingly got upset on seeing paparazzi as he stepped out to celebrate Diwali with mother Kareena Kapoor. The video of an upset Taimur is now doing rounds on social media, with concerned fans even asking, "Why is he (Taimur) so angry?"

In the video, Kareena and Taimur can be seen stepping out for Diwali celebrations. While they walk side-by-side, Taimur can be seen holding a bunch of firecrackers as well. All seems fine till the time paparazzi is set in motion as they spot Kareena and Taimur, and responding to the sudden noise, Taimur shouts 'No', that too twice.

On seeing Taimur's reaction, Kareena even places her hand on his head and whispers in his ears to wish paparazzi Happy Diwali. However, little Taimur never did wish anyone.

Earlier, Taimur's father Saif Ali Khan also had a brush with the media for clicking pictures of the little one every time he steps out in the public. A now-deleted video of Saif scolding shutterbugs was shared widely on social media recently. In the clip, Saif is seen giving Taimur a piggy ride and walking towards the media, and can be heard saying, "No, no not outside the house please, like we promised. No, enough, you are not supposed to do that."

