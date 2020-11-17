Taimur Ali Khan Sings 'Happy Birthday' Too Loudly, Saif and Kareena Try to Calm Him Down

A cute video of Taimur Ali Khan singing 'Happy Birthday' loudly is melting hearts. The video shows Taimur with mom Kareena Kapoor Khan and dad Saif Ali Khan as a friend of the family cuts his birthday cake. While all three are seen singing, little Taimur seems to be the most excited as his voice is heard the loudest.

As he begins singing loudly, the ever so proper Saif asks him to calm down and 'sing nicely'. The little one, who will be turning four next month, is seen trying to control his voice. The birthday cake is then cut and fed to Saif, Kareena and Taimur.

The video of the family is getting a lot of love on social media. "Saif says sing nicely so adorable," wrote a fan.

Saif Ali Khan is currently shooting for his film Bhoot Police in Dharamshala. Kareena, who is expecting their second child, and son Taimur, have also joined him on the work trip.

Kareena and her friend Malaika Arora arrived in Dharamshala last week to join Saif and Arjun Kapoor. Kareena shared a couple of pictures on Tuesday of Taimur hitching a ride on his dad's shoulders.

In another video, Saif was seen holding the hand of his son as Kareena and Arjun walked behind. Malaika walked by their side. Taimur was seen yelling 'no photos' as the crowd on the sidewalks tried clicking some pictures.

Bhoot Police, a horror-comedy, is directed by Pawan Kripalani, who has helmed thrillers like "Phobia" and "Ragini MMS" in the past. The film will be largely shot across Dharamsala, Dalhousie and Palampur. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, and Jaaved Jaaferi.