Taimur Ali Khan Steals Limelight from Mom Kareena Kapoor in This Fitness Video, Fans Are Confused Whom to Look At
Taimur Ali Khan was seen sitting down on a treadmill as Kareena Kapoor practiced Yoga. The adorable video is now going viral on social media.
Image of Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan, courtesy of Instagram
Taimur Ali Khan is not just stealing away the limelight amidst other star kids, he seems to be hogging the attention while he is with his gorgeous mother Kareena Kapoor. In a recent video that is now going viral on social media, Kareena can be seen rigorously practicing Surya Namaskār. Meanwhile, Taimur sits at a distance on a treadmill and just looks on. The video of the duo seems adorable, with Taimur's expressions becoming the talking point on social media.
In the hyper-lapse video, Kareena can be seen dressed in comfortable fitness wear, while she practices Yoga on the mat. Taimur, on the other hand, enjoys playing all by himself. Reacting to the video, a flurry of comments started pouring in, which largely pertained to people getting confused over whom to look at in the adorable clip.
Watch Kareena practicing Yoga while Taimur innocently looks on and people's reaction to it:
Commenting on the video, Zareen Khan wrote, "Very confused whom to look at," while another one simply wrote, "Taimur is more famous than his mother & ❤️taimur the cutest (sic)."
On the movies front, Kareena will be seen in Good News, coming to theatres in December. The films stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. She is also supposed to play a cop in Irrfan's Angrezi Medium, set to release in 2020. Meanwhile, Kareena has also made a successful foray into TV, with her reality show Dance India Dance getting good ratings on weekly TRP charts.
