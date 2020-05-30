MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Taimur Ali Khan Sticking His Tongue Out in This Pic is Absolutely Adorable

Taimur Ali Khan Sticking His Tongue Out in This Pic is Absolutely Adorable

A throwback picture of Taimur Ali Khan is making rounds on the Internet. In the picture, the toddler looks absolutely adorable.

Share this:

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur Ali Khan is one of Internet's favourite kid and his admirers and followers eagerly wait for his adorable videos and pictures.

Recently, a throwback picture of the starkid has cropped up on the internet. In the snap, the little munchkin is dressed in a blue colour round neck T-shirt and looks extremely adorable as he sticks his tongue out.








View this post on Instagram


A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) on


A while back, Kareena had also uploaded a picture on the occasion of Kunal Kemmu’s birthday. The image featured Taimur, Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan and their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Along with the snap, Bebo had penned a birthday note for her brother-in-law. “Happy birthday brother-in-law @khemster2... We love you,” Kareena had captioned the post.








View this post on Instagram


A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on



Meanwhile, Kareena is all set to appear in Laal Singh Chaddha. The comedy-drama film stars Aamir Khan in the lead role. Mona Singh is also part of the project. The Advait Chandan directorial is an official remake of 1994 Tom Hanks- starrer Forrest Gump. The film is expected to hit the theatres on Christmas this year.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading