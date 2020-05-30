Taimur Ali Khan Sticking His Tongue Out in This Pic is Absolutely Adorable

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur Ali Khan is one of Internet's favourite kid and his admirers and followers eagerly wait for his adorable videos and pictures.

Recently, a throwback picture of the starkid has cropped up on the internet. In the snap, the little munchkin is dressed in a blue colour round neck T-shirt and looks extremely adorable as he sticks his tongue out.

















A while back, Kareena had also uploaded a picture on the occasion of Kunal Kemmu’s birthday. The image featured Taimur, Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan and their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Along with the snap, Bebo had penned a birthday note for her brother-in-law. “Happy birthday brother-in-law @khemster2... We love you,” Kareena had captioned the post.















Meanwhile, Kareena is all set to appear in Laal Singh Chaddha. The comedy-drama film stars Aamir Khan in the lead role. Mona Singh is also part of the project. The Advait Chandan directorial is an official remake of 1994 Tom Hanks- starrer Forrest Gump. The film is expected to hit the theatres on Christmas this year.

