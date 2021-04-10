Taimur Ali Khan Stretches in the Cutest Way After Yoga Session with Mom Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s dedication to fitness is well-known. It seems she has started her elder son Taimur Ali Khan on the fitness path early in life. She shared a photo of the five-year-old stretching on a mat after a lockdown yoga session. Sharing the cute photo, she wrote, “Stretching after yoga or stretching after a nap… You’ll never know."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

With the weekend lockdown declared in Maharashtra to combat the second wave of Covid-19, most celebrities seem to have resumed the activities which they did in 2020 during the first lockdown announced. Many of them are staying home amid the rising cases of COVID-19 and have also been urging their fans to be safe, stay home and only step out if necessary.

Kareena had earlier shared photos of working out after delivering her second baby to shed the pregnancy weight. She was spotted outside her gym on several occasions. A day back, she also posted a photo to motivate herself to work out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena gave birth to her second child on February 21. One month later, the actress went back on the set shooting. She was snapped on location of her shoot in Mumbai recently where she put her post-pregnancy body on full display.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here