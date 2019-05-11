Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Taimur Tolerates Inaaya, Reveals Soha Ali Khan As She Recalls a Funny Incident

Actress Soha Ali Khan, who is the paternal aunt of Taimur Ali Khan, says the little nawab is very caring towards her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

IANS

Updated:May 11, 2019, 1:25 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Taimur Tolerates Inaaya, Reveals Soha Ali Khan As She Recalls a Funny Incident
Image courtesy: Instagram/Soha Ali Khan
Loading...
Actress Soha Ali Khan, who is the paternal aunt of Taimur Ali Khan, says the son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan is very caring towards her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Asked about Inaaya's bond with her cousin brother Taimur, Soha said: "Now, both are too small and innocent kids. Sometimes they play with each other and sometimes they don't give attention to each other, but I have seen that Taimur is very caring."

"Once Inaaya pulled Taimur's hair thrice, but he didn't say anything to her. I think somewhere he knows that this is family, so he tolerates her and they are learning from each other."

Inaaya already has a fan following who cannot get enough of her adorable pictures. From her outings with Taimur to her pictures from play sessions, Inaaya is a favourite of the paparazzi too.

In her latest picture posted by her father Kunal Kemmu on Instagram, it looked like the little one was set to follow in her father's footsteps and hit the roads as a biker. People have often seen Kunal posting pictures and videos from his riding sessions.

Talking about her husband and Inaaya's photograph together, Soha said: "Kunal is an avid biker. He is into biking. He has always said that when Inaaya will grow up and will be eligible to ride a bike then he would like to go on a bike ride with her."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram