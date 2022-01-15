Taimur Ali Khan, Tricked by a Turkish Ice Cream Vendor, Shakes His Head in Annoyance in a Sweet Unseen Video; Watch

Taimur Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, is already a star in his own right at the age of five. Little Nawab Taimur has once again won over the internet. In an undated video that recently surfaced online, Taimur struggles to get an ice cream cone from a Turkish ice cream vendor.

By handing over the cone in his usual quirky manner, the salesman tries to fool Taimur. Even while the star youngster enjoys this little catch-and-hold ice cream game, he is irritated when the vendor continues to deceive him by only handing him the cone without the scoop. The vendor then delivers the chhota Nawab a large portion of the ice cream scoop, which elicits a smile from him.

Many social media users commented on the video with heart emojis and expressed their admiration for him. The undated clip appears to be from a mall or an indoor plaza, although the specific date and location are unknown.

Kareena recently said that Taimur and Jeh take up her entire day these days. She had said in an interview with Cosmopolitan India, “My entire day revolves around the kids, at least on days that I am not working. I am focused on what they are doing, setting up Taimur’s classes, dividing my time between both of them, and figuring out my own nap times according to when my younger one falls asleep. Your entire life becomes about the children."

Little Taimur now understands the distinction between heroes and villains, as per Saif in a separate interview. He told Pinkvilla about what Taimur asked him about his role in Bunty Aur Babli 2 in the run-up to his last release, “I’m not just a villain or hero, so he says, ‘Why are you good in this movie, do you kill people in this movie, do you con people, what do you do in this movie?’," said Saif.

In addition, Kareena Kapoor earlier revealed through Instagram stories that the Pataudi mansion had a movie night on Friday. The Bodyguard star made the heartwarming revelation and experimented with monster filters on the internet while promoting the new animated film ‘Hotel Transylvania.’

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.