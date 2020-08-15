Taimur Ali Khan Waves National Flag on Independence Day, Mom Kareena Kapoor Shares Posts

As the entire nation is celebrating the 74th Independence Day, Bollywood celebrities and famous film personalities took to their social media handles to wish their fans. From veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar to actor Akshay Kumar, prominent names from the industry shared the spirit of patriotism with netizens.

The latest ones to share their wishes with fans are none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bollywood's favourite kid, Taimur Ali Khan. On Saturday, Kareena shared a touching Independence Day post on Instagram, along with a picture of little Taimur holding the Tricolour.

"Freedom in our minds, faith in our words and pride in our souls... 🙏🏻🇮🇳 #HappyIndependenceDay", read her wish.

In the monochromatic picture, Taimur can be seen holding two miniature flags.

She also took to her Instagram stories to share a video of Taimur waving the miniature flag, while the National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana, plays in the background.

View this post on Instagram #HappyIndependenceDay #jaihind🇮🇳 A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Aug 15, 2020 at 1:12am PDT

Earlier in the week Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who welcomed their son Taimur in December 2016, announced that they are expecting a new addition to their family. The duo announced the pregnancy in an official statement, thanking well-wishers for their support.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha, alongside Aamir Khan.