Taimur Ali Khan, Yash and Roohi Johar are Giving Us Major Squad Goals, See Pic

Taimur Ali Khan seems to have found close friends in Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi. The three adorable kids are peers and their loving moments on social media keep winning over fans' hearts.

Recently, an adorable picture of the trio has surfaced online. In the image, Yash and Taimur are seen sitting on the ground on either side of Roohi as she looks away at a distance. The candid moment is also giving us some major squad goals.

In the pic, Taimur is seen wearing a blue coloured tracksuit, while Yash and Roohi are dressed in jeans and hoodies. They seem to be enjoying their playdate together.

Yash and Roohi's father Karan and Taimur's mother Kareena Kapoor have been close friends in the film industry for many years. The three kids seem to be continuing the family's tradition of love and friendship.

Amid coronavirus lockdown, while Taimur is spending time with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena, Yash and Roohi have been staying in with father Karan and his mother Hiroo Johar.

