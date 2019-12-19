Taimur Ali Khan's 3rd Birthday Celebrations Kick Off with Christmas Themed Party, Starkids Attend

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's song Taimur turns three on December 20. The doting parents began the birthday celebrations a day early with a Christmas themed bash. Soha Ali Khan with her daughter Inaaya, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh's son, Karan Johar's son were among the celebrity toddlers who came to party with Taimur.

Kareena was an excited mother as she was seen with sister Karisma Kapoor, checking out the decor at the venue before the bash. She changed into a polka dotted sheer dress for the party. Dad Saif kept things casual with a simple jeans and T-shirt. Birthday boy Taimur looked cute in tiny cowboy boots and white pants.

Saif, Kareena and Taimur came out to pose for the photographers. Saif was seen asking Taimur to thank everyone when they wishes him Happy Birthday. Saif and Kareena also brought cake and food for the waiting paparazzi and thanked them for coming.

Soha Ali Khan also wore a matching polka dotted dress and came with Inaaya looking adorable in a white frock.

Karisma's kids Samaira and Kiaan and her mother Babita were also spotted at the party.

Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia came with their sons Riaan and Rahyl.

Karan Johar and his son Yash's outfits were a mix of red and blue.

Speaking about their plans for Taimur's birthday, Kareena had recently said, "Taimur's birthday plans, we are going to be here (in Mumbai). I'll be promoting the film (Good Newwz) and Saif is here. We will be spending time with the family. He will have a small little get-together with 8-10 of his friends. He definitely has demanded two cakes and not one. He is a Kapoor. He is like, 'I want two cakes. One Santa and one Hulk'. I said, 'Why two?', he is like 'Two!'"

