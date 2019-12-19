Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Taimur Ali Khan's 3rd Birthday Celebrations Kick Off with Christmas Themed Party, Starkids Attend

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor threw a Christmas themed bash for Taimur on the eve of his third birthday.

News18.com

Updated:December 19, 2019, 8:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Taimur Ali Khan's 3rd Birthday Celebrations Kick Off with Christmas Themed Party, Starkids Attend
Image: Instagram

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's song Taimur turns three on December 20. The doting parents began the birthday celebrations a day early with a Christmas themed bash. Soha Ali Khan with her daughter Inaaya, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh's son, Karan Johar's son were among the celebrity toddlers who came to party with Taimur.

Kareena was an excited mother as she was seen with sister Karisma Kapoor, checking out the decor at the venue before the bash. She changed into a polka dotted sheer dress for the party. Dad Saif kept things casual with a simple jeans and T-shirt. Birthday boy Taimur looked cute in tiny cowboy boots and white pants.

Saif, Kareena and Taimur came out to pose for the photographers. Saif was seen asking Taimur to thank everyone when they wishes him Happy Birthday. Saif and Kareena also brought cake and food for the waiting paparazzi and thanked them for coming.

Soha Ali Khan also wore a matching polka dotted dress and came with Inaaya looking adorable in a white frock.

Karisma's kids Samaira and Kiaan and her mother Babita were also spotted at the party.

Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia came with their sons Riaan and Rahyl.

Karan Johar and his son Yash's outfits were a mix of red and blue.

Speaking about their plans for Taimur's birthday, Kareena had recently said, "Taimur's birthday plans, we are going to be here (in Mumbai). I'll be promoting the film (Good Newwz) and Saif is here. We will be spending time with the family. He will have a small little get-together with 8-10 of his friends. He definitely has demanded two cakes and not one. He is a Kapoor. He is like, 'I want two cakes. One Santa and one Hulk'. I said, 'Why two?', he is like 'Two!'"

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram