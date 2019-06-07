Taimur Ali Khan's Aura is Like No One Else, He is a Superstar, Says Bharat Actor Sunil Grover

Just like his parents, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, two-and-a-half year old Taimur Ali Khan is quite often the center of tabloid news. His candid behaviour and appearances in public has turned out to be quite the attraction and spectacle for the paparazzi. Even Bollywood celebrities have been vocal about the popularity of the adorable child on social media.

"In our country, at the moment, even Taimur Ali Khan is more famous than actors," Varun Dhawan was quoted by zeenews.india.com.

The latest Bactor to admit Taimur's stardom is Bharat actor Sunil Grover who revealed that he considers Taimur a born star. He added that the kind of personality and charm Taimur wields, no one among the stars have it, as per him.

He said (via Pinkvilla.com), "Taimur is a star, a born star, superstar. The kind of aura he has is I think nobody else has."

Taimur is currently in pleasant climates of Tuscany, Italy for an exotic and fun family vacation with Saif and Kareena. Pics from their getaway are going viral on social media.

On the movies front, Kareena's schedule is packed with three films, including Good News, Angrezi Medium and Takht. While Saif is currently gearing up for the release of Sacred Games 2. He will also feature in Laal Kaptaan, in which he plays a Naga Sadhu.

Sunil, on the other hand, can be seen opposite Salman Khan in Bharat, which released on June 5. The film has opened massive and has collected 73.30 cr in two days.

