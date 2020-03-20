Taimur Ali Khan's Nanny Scolds Paparazzi Scrambling for the Starkid's Video

Taimur Ali Khan, the son of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, has always made headlines with his cuteness. As the three-year-old recently stepped out with his father and nanny, shutterbugs went crazy trying to captur images of the little munchkin.

In a recent video that is going viral online, the starkid is seen walking with his nanny, who seems a little worried. As the shutterbugs follow the little nawab for a picture, we hear his nanny say, "Itna virus hai toh bhi aap (So much danger of the virus spread, yet!)"

It seems there is no respite for little Tim from shutterbugs despite the coronavirus scare.

In a recent picture of Taimur shared by Kareena on Instagram, one can see his finger in the mouth while gazing into the camera. The photo had been put in a jet black colour frame. This unseen photo had fans in absolute awe with most of them calling it a priceless picture.

Not so long ago, Kareena shared a picture of hubby Saif, an avid reader, sitting cosy with a paperback. The second of the two images she posted shows her hooked to her phone, presumably scrolling through Instagram. "Looks like he is 'booked' for the week... While I Instagram," she captioned the pictures.

Meanwhile, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, several celebrities have socially distanced themselves and shared glimpses of their time indoors via social media platforms.

As the gyms remain shut and people are forced to stay indoors due to the outbreak of coronavirus, celebrities are sharing ways of working out at home. Kareena posted a glimpse of her self-quarantine fitness regime on her Instagram story yesterday.

In her caption, the 39-year-old actress wrote, “Does refusing to run on the treadmill count as resistance training?”



In a mirror-selfie image posted by the Tashan actor, we see her dressed in black sports bra and tights, flaunting her perfect abs.