Taimur Ali Khan’s Running, Jumping After Returning From School Is Too Cute To Miss

Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son, is hugely popular on the internet for his cute, sweet and at times mischievous mood. Especially his interactions with the paparazzi. Since his birth, Taimur has been the center of attention for the paparazzi. The six-year-old was recently spotted making his way out of a car and running around with his nanny in a video shared online.

In the video shared by Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Taimur can be seen getting out of a car and running after towards the entrance of a building and waiting for his nanny to enter the building with him. Dressed in a light blue t-shirt and navy blue shorts, Taimur looked happy and cheerful to be back from school.

In just one hour of being posted on Instagram, the video has garnered over 90,000 videos and the number is surely going to increase. The comments section of the video saw users dropping adorable comments for Taimur. One user commented, “Cuteness overloaded.” Another user wrote, “My mood every pay day,” and most of us would agree with this.

Most recently, Saif, Kareena, Jeh and Taimur were seen arriving back from their New Year's celebration at the Mumbai airport.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was most recently seen in the film Laal Singh Chaddha, which also starred Aamir Khan in the lead role. She has a number of intriguing projects in the works, and she will soon star with Tabu and Kriti Sanon in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew. Additionally, Kareena will be making her OTT debut in Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The actress will also appear in a project with Hansal Mehta. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, was last seen in Vikram Vedha along with Hrithik Roshan. His next release would be Adipurush which also stars Kriti Sanon and Prabhas.

