Taimur and Inaaya Give Everyone Brother-Sister Goals, See Pics

On the occasion of actor Kunal Kemmu’s birthday, a throwback picture of him with his daughter Inaaya, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and her son Taimur is doing the rounds on social media.

The photograph, which was shared by Filmfare to wish actor on his birthday, shows Inaaya and Taimur engaged in painting while Kareena and Kunal help them out. The two munchkins, Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, look adorable.

Kareena also shared a snap from the past to wish her brother-in-law Kunal on the special day. She wrote, “Happy birthday brother-in-law @khemster2... We love you.”

Kareena and Kunal can be seen holding the cute babies. The pic also shows Kunal’s wife actress Soha Ali Khan posing happily. Here too, the two cutie pies catch everyone’s attention as they are busy having fun, when their parents are smiling and posing.

The photo shared by Kareena was taken on Inaaya’s “half birthday” celebration in March 2018. The adorable cousins have an age difference of nearly one year, which is the reason of their unbreakable friendship.

Another picture shared by Soha left the fans of Taimur and Inaaya in awe. In the pic, the brother-sister duo can be seen enjoying on swings.

The Rang De Basanti actress had earlier shared a snap where Taimur is having an ice-cream, while Inaaya takes her tongue out to lick it.