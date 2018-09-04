GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Taimur and Saif Ali Khan Star in the Perfect Candid Shot on Their Maldives Vacation; See Pictures

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and the two star kids Taimur Ali Khan and Innaya Naumi Kemmu are on their Maldives vacation and their pictures have taken the internet by a storm giving major travel goals.

News18.com

Updated:September 4, 2018, 4:29 PM IST
(Photo credit: Soha Ali Khan Instagram handle)
While some of us might consider Tuesdays a drag, the internet's favourite kid Taimur Ali Khan was all geared up to take a stroll with dad Saif on the wide beaches of Maldives.

On Tuesday, Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a picture of Taimur with his dad. While Dad Saif holds the kid hands, they stare into the wavy oceans. The Sacred Games actor looked absolutely fresh, dressed in a blue full-sleeved T-Shirt and a pair of black shorts. To complete the look, he chose wayfarer sunglasses and a straw hat with a red bandana tied over it. Meanwhile Taimur looked adorable in his blue onesie and matching shoes.

Captioning the picture Soha wrote, "Hand in hand - feet in sand #discover soneva."

Hand in hand - feet in sand #discover soneva @discoversoneva

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on



Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif, Soha, Kunal Kemmu and their two star kids Taimur and Innaya Kemmu are on their Maldives vacation and their pictures have taken the internet by a storm giving major travel goals.

As the moms, Soha and Kareena, sizzled in the bikini clad avatars, dads Kunal and Saif seem to be chilling while enjoying the beach life. Both Soha and Kunal are sharing the pictures from the amazing vacations and netizens can't stop talking about them.

Check out their pictures from the vacation!

Colour me happy!! #playdate #DEN @discoversoneva #discoversoneva

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on



Make a splash! @discoversoneva #discoversoneva #familygoals

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on



Wall of fame 😎 ✌️ @discoversoneva #discoversoneva

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on



No caption no filter #discoversoneva

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on



My sunshine checking out the sunshine and the sea #maldives #discoversoneva

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on



On the work front, Saif has taken everybody by surprise with his naga-saadhu look for Hunter, and the actor is also preparing to shoot for the second season of Sacred Games . Meanwhile Kareena Kapoor will be seen with Diljit Dosanjh and Akshay Kumar in Good News, and has also been roped for Karan Johar's Takht with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor.
