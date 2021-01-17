Taimur Borrows This Fashion Trend from Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

Taimur Ali Khan is learning from the best when it comes to fashion choices. The small one was seen recently rocking a trend that is familiar with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. It is the music band T-shirt and jeans look.

While Taimur accompanied Kareena, who is pregnant with her second child, recently, he was seen wearing a AC/DC theme T-shirt with denims and sneakers. Kareena wore a flowy dress in yellow colour as they were snapped together recently.

Over the years, we have also seen Kareena and Saif following this trend of rocking a music T-shirt with jeans.

Saif on various occasions has been spotted in a Ramones T-shirt while he often dons one with Rolling Stones on it. Kareena too has been snapped various times wearing a Ramones and Rolling Stones T-shirt.

Saif and Kareena reportedly started dating after Tashan. They got married in 2012 and Kareena gave birth to son Taimur in 2016. She is currently expecting their second baby, and she often shares photographs of her baby bump on social media.

On the movies front, she will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan, set for December 2021 release. Saif's Tandav has released on Amazon Prime Video over the weekend. He will also be seen in Bhoot Police, Buntu Aur Babli 2 and Adipurush.