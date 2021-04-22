Taimur Gets His Hands Dirty in Mud with Saif Ali Khan, See Pic

Kareena Kapoor took to social media to share Taimur’s adorable pictures on the occasion of Earth Day. In the candid moments, Taimur is seen playing in the mud as Saif tills the land. In another pic, Taimur sits atop a tree. The property seems to be Saif’s Pataudi palace.

Kareena captioned the pictures, “Plant more trees. This world earth day… preserve plant Grow (sic)."

Kareena recently posted a picture of Saif and elder son Taimur looking at her newborn son, but covered the face of the infant with a babyface emoji.

“This is what my weekend looks like… how about you guys?" Kareena wrote as caption with the Instagram image.

Kareena and Saif were blessed with the baby boy on February 21 this year, and have so far avoided sharing anything about the newborn in public, including his name or photo.

The couple had welcomed their first child, son Taimur, in December 2016.

(With IANS inputs)

