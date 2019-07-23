Taimur, Inaaya Spend Playtime Together with Farm Animals, See Adorable Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently in London, enjoying intimate, family time with her son Taimur Ali Khan. Taimur has found a partner-in-crime on his vacation in the form of his sister Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, the daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. The pics of the two kids having a gala time in London have been making rounds online and some of them are too cute to handle.

One of the images has that Soha posted to her Instagram page and shared a photo of Taimur and Inaaya at a farm staring at a pony. She captioned the post stating, "Hanging at the farm with #timandinni #willowsactivityfarm #londondiaries." In the photo, Taimur is seen wearing a blue T-Shirt and brown pants, while Inaaya wore a pink T-Shirt and grey star-printed pants.

See pics here:

Another picture shared by Soha has her and Kareena holding their respective babies in their arms. In the image Soha wears a floral maxi dress, while Kareena can be seen in a white T-shirt and comfy blue denims. Soha captioned the image, "A day at the farm #willowsactivityfarm #timandinni #timandinniandkai @priankasingha #londondiaries."

