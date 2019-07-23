Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Taimur, Inaaya Spend Playtime Together with Farm Animals, See Adorable Pics

Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu are enjoying a holiday in London with their parents Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu.

News18.com

Updated:July 23, 2019, 4:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Taimur, Inaaya Spend Playtime Together with Farm Animals, See Adorable Pics
Image of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur, Inaaya, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently in London, enjoying intimate, family time with her son Taimur Ali Khan. Taimur has found a partner-in-crime on his vacation in the form of his sister Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, the daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. The pics of the two kids having a gala time in London have been making rounds online and some of them are too cute to handle.

One of the images has that Soha posted to her Instagram page and shared a photo of Taimur and Inaaya at a farm staring at a pony. She captioned the post stating, "Hanging at the farm with #timandinni #willowsactivityfarm #londondiaries." In the photo, Taimur is seen wearing a blue T-Shirt and brown pants, while Inaaya wore a pink T-Shirt and grey star-printed pants.

See pics here:

Another picture shared by Soha has her and Kareena holding their respective babies in their arms. In the image Soha wears a floral maxi dress, while Kareena can be seen in a white T-shirt and comfy blue denims. Soha captioned the image, "A day at the farm #willowsactivityfarm #timandinni #timandinniandkai @priankasingha #londondiaries."

View this post on Instagram

Reunited!! #timandinni #london

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

View this post on Instagram

Sunday vibes #lazysunday

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

View this post on Instagram

Mirror image 💋 @khemster2 #poutpractice

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram