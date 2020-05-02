Taimur is All Set to Get a Haircut by Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Shares Adorable Pic

Thanks to Kareena Kapoor's frequent social media posts, we know that Saif Ali Khan and Taimur are having the best time together in quarantine during the COVID-19 lockdown. After having a gardening and painting session, the father-son duo is up for something new.

Following the lead of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo-Georgina Rodriguez and Rajkummar Rao-Patralekha among many others, Saif has now taken up the charge to give his son Taimur a nice haircut.

His actress wife, Kareena took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of the duo, in the middle of their haircut session. In the photograph, a serious looking Saif is seen holding a pair of scissors while Taimur sits bemused.

"Haircut anyone?" Kareena captioned the pic. Take a look:

A few days back, Kareena shared how Saif and his little son Taimur took up painting to make the most of their time together. She posted a few pictures on Instagram in which her husband and son can be seen channelling their inner "Picasso". In one of the images, Saif can be seen painting flowers on a wall in their balcony. And in another picture, the 3-year-old Taimur is seen turning the balcony's wall in a multi-coloured canvas.

In a recent interview, Saif said that he is glad that he is getting to spend his quarantine days with his three-year-old son.

Revealing further about how the three-year-old is handling the lockdown, Saif said, "He's just happy to have his parents around and that gives us a lot of positivity. We paint and spend time with each other as a family, and that's, like I said, a silver lining in this lockdown."

Follow @News18Movies for more