MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Taimur is All Set to Get a Haircut by Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Shares Adorable Pic

Taimur is All Set to Get a Haircut by Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Shares Adorable Pic

Thanks to Kareena Kapoor's frequent social media posts, we know that Saif Ali Khan and Taimur are having the best time together in quarantine during the COVID-19 lockdown.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 2, 2020, 6:42 PM IST
Share this:

Thanks to Kareena Kapoor's frequent social media posts, we know that Saif Ali Khan and Taimur are having the best time together in quarantine during the COVID-19 lockdown. After having a gardening and painting session, the father-son duo is up for something new.

Following the lead of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo-Georgina Rodriguez and Rajkummar Rao-Patralekha among many others, Saif has now taken up the charge to give his son Taimur a nice haircut.

His actress wife, Kareena took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of the duo, in the middle of their haircut session. In the photograph, a serious looking Saif is seen holding a pair of scissors while Taimur sits bemused.

"Haircut anyone?" Kareena captioned the pic. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

Haircut anyone? ‍♀️

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

A few days back, Kareena shared how Saif and his little son Taimur took up painting to make the most of their time together. She posted a few pictures on Instagram in which her husband and son can be seen channelling their inner "Picasso". In one of the images, Saif can be seen painting flowers on a wall in their balcony. And in another picture, the 3-year-old Taimur is seen turning the balcony's wall in a multi-coloured canvas.

In a recent interview, Saif said that he is glad that he is getting to spend his quarantine days with his three-year-old son.

Revealing further about how the three-year-old is handling the lockdown, Saif said, "He's just happy to have his parents around and that gives us a lot of positivity. We paint and spend time with each other as a family, and that's, like I said, a silver lining in this lockdown."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    26,535

    +1,387*  

  • Total Confirmed

    37,776

    +2,411*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    10,018

    +953*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,223

    +71*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 02 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,060,781

    +42,935*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,359,055

    +82,682*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,059,275

    +34,746*  

  • Total DEATHS

    238,999

    +5,001*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres