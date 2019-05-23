Take the pledge to vote

Taimur Isn't Allowed to Eat at Birthdays, Says Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena is currently busy shooting for Angrezi Medium, while Saif is looking forward to the release of his next film titled Laal Kaptaan, which is slated to hit the screens on September 6.

IANS

Updated:May 23, 2019, 5:26 PM IST
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan gets hyper paranoid about her son Taimur Ali Khan's diet and says he eats home-cooked food.

Kareena, along with her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan was interacting with dietician Rujuta Diwekar about their diet and lifestyle, when the actress was asked about her two-year-old son's diet.

She said: "I am hyper paranoid. He (Taimur) goes to birthday parties and he is not allowed to eat outside. But that's also wrong, but ya..."

Saif added: "He eats chips, though."

Kareena said Taimur has "khichdi, idli dosa and healthy kind of home-cooked food".

She ensures having a plan in place.

"Every month I alternate it accordingly. Whatever fruits and vegetables he should be eating in the month... he quite enjoys it. Today, he actually had saag (spinach) for lunch and he normally didn't like it but I have been shoving it down his throat. So now he's got used to it. So he actually ate the whole bowl."

On the acting front, Kareena is currently busy shooting for Angrezi Medium, while Saif is looking forward to the release of his next film titled Laal Kaptaan, which is slated to hit the screens on September 6.
