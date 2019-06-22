Taimur Joins Parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor on Jawaani Jaaneman’s Set in London
Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman also stars Tabu and Alaia Furniturewala in important roles.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor with their son Taimur. (Image: Instagram)
India’s favourite star kid Taimur Ali Khan was recently spotted in London with parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor on the set of Saif’s forthcoming home production Jawaani Jaaneman.
After spending some leisure time in Tuscany, the Khans are now in London on a work/fun trip, where Saif will be prepping for the film. In a picture that has been doing rounds on social media for a while now, Kareena, Saif and Taimur can be seen strolling around the metropolis. Now, a new video of baby Taimur has gone viral, in which he can be seen hugging his father time and again and not letting him go.
Watch it here:
Kareena will also reportedly be seen in a cameo in Jawaani Jaaneman as play Saif’s ex-girlfriend. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the family comedy will also star Tabu and Alaia Furniturewala.
On the film front, Saif was last seen on screen in 2018 alongside Radhika Apte and Chitrangada Singh in Gauravv Chawla’s Baazaar. He has a slew of interesting projects lined up in various stages of production. There’s Navedeep Singh’s Laal Kaptaan, Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara, Om Raut’s Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, and of course, the much anticipated second season of Netflix’s Sacred Games.
