Taimur, Kareena, Saif, Sharmila Go on Tiger Safari, See Pics
Pataudi family turned on their 'picnic mode' and went on a safari for Sharmila Tagore's birthday. Pics below are proof of animal-human fun time well spent.
Sharmila Tagore with Inaaya (L), Saif Ali Khan, with Taimur and Kareena
Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore turned a year older on Sunday, December 8. She celebrated her 75th birthday with her family at Ranthambore in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan. It seems Ranthambore is Sharmila's favourite place. Four years ago, she had celebrated her 70th birthday in Ranthambore only with her son Saif Ali Khan and daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan.
In one of the pictures shared on Instagram, we can see Saif, Kareena and little Taimur Ali Khan riding an open jeep safari as they make their way to the tiger reserve.
Soha Ali Khan also took to her Instagram page to wish her 'tigress' mom happy birthday. Sharing a photo along with her mother and husband Kunal Kemmu, Soha wrote, "I may not have seen Krishna the tigress this morning with Kunal... but I got to put my arm around this tigress here."
Soha later shared an adorable picture of little Inaaya sitting on her grandmother's lap as they enjoy 'birthday pancakes'.
Even Kunal also wished his mother-in-law with a heartwarming post. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Amman. Lots of love always.”
On work front, Kareena will be next seen sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in Raj Mehta's Good Newwz. The comedy drama is scheduled to release on December 27. On the other hand, Saif will be next seen in "Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior", produced by Ajay Devgn's ADF and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. Directed by Om Raut, the film will hit screen on January 10, 2020.
