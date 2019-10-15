Taimur Likes Laal Kaptaan Trailer and Saif Ali Khan Says It's Bad Parenting
Saif Ali Khan revealed that Taimur likes the trailer of his upcoming film 'Laal Kaptaan' and watches it at least twice a day.
image of laal kaptaan, saif ali khan, taimur ali khan, courtesy of Instagram
Saif Ali Khan's upcoming film Laal Kaptaan is hitting screens on October 18 and the actor is out and about to promote the film. Director Navdeep Singh, who is famous for making films like Manorama Six Feet Under and NH 10, is accompanying Saif during the promotions and the two have been talking about the thrills it will bring for the audiences, which interestingly now also includes Saif's little one Taimur Ali Khan. And to the actor's delight, Laal Kaptaan is the one film he actually prefers.
During an interaction with a news publication, Saif revealed that Taimur asks to watch Laal Kaptaan trailer and the way he does, as he revealed, is simply adorable. Saif said in the matter that his son loves Laal Kaptaan trailer so much that he demands, “Show me Maara-Maari trailer.” Saif added that he is sure it’s “wrong parenting”, reported timesofindia.com.
Adding to this, Saif claimed that Taimur watches Laal Kaptaan trailer twice a day and that he also knows about his father's upcoming film with Ajay Devgn, i.e., Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.
Meanwhile, there have been a a lot of talks around Saif's look in Laal Kaptaan. Watchers could not help but point out that the lead character in the film resembles Jack Sparrow (actor Johnny Depp) from Pirates of the Caribbean franchise of films.
Saif even opened up about the matter and said that it upset him that people saw Jack Sparrow when they look at Laal Kaptaan.
Read: It Upsets Me When People Say Jack Sparrow: Saif Ali Khan on Laal Kaptaan Role
