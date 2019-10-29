Taimur Looks Cutest in Tiny Cowboy Boots at the Airport with Mom Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur Ali Khan were spotted wearing denims and boots at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning, presumably heading to a colder destination.
Images: Instagram
Kareena Kapoor seems to be heading to colder climes with son Taimur Ali Khan. The actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning wearing knee-length boots with blue denims and a jacket, presumably in preparation for a colder destination, since it surely isn't that cold in Mumbai yet.
Taimur was also dressed in sync with mommy, wearing the cutest pair of cowboy boots with kiddie denims, and a white full sleeves tee that said 'I Love Mom'. The toddler, who will turn three this December, had the same frowning expression that he has been throwing at the paparazzi these days. Take a look at his photos from the airport:
Taimur is known to be a media friendly child and adorable pictures of the little one are quite popular on social media. He was spotted with mom Kareena heading to a Diwali party over the weekend, twinning in pink kurtas. He also had some firecrackers in had as he posed with Kareena, as well as shouted an emphatic "No!" at the paparazzi while posing. It seems the shutterbugs' darling starkid is getting fed up of the constant attention.
Read: Taimur Ali Khan Shouts 'No' to Paparazzi as He Sets Out to Celebrate Diwali with Kareena Kapoor
A report surfaced recently that suggested that Saif Ali Khan and Kareena do not want their son to grow up in the limelight, and so, they are considering sending him off to a boarding school in London.
Read: Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor To Send Son Taimur To Boarding School In London?
