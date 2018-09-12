Taimur May Have a Sibling in Two Years, Says Kareena Kapoor Khan. Watch Video

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s 19-month-old son Taimur may have a younger sibling to play with by the time he turns four.Kareena dropped the news on film analyst Komal Nahta’s chat show Starry Nights 2.Oh!The 37-year-old actor, who looked stunning in a pink dress, said she wasn’t planning her second baby anytime soon. When Nahta asked, “When is the next one coming?” pat came Bebo’s reply, “Two years.”Talking about pampering Taimur — who is unarguably paparazzi’s most favourite celebrity kid — she said, “That is something I enjoy the most!”Kareena came on the show with her best friend and former actor Amrita Arora. “I just told her that if she decides to get pregnant again, let me know because I’ll be leaving the country,” Amrita laughingly told Nahta.Nahta also asked Kareena if Saif proposed to her. “Obviously he fell head over heels in love with me,” she said cheekily.Watch the clip from the episode here:Kareena has recently returned from Maldives, where she went on a family vacation with Saif, Taimur, Saif’s sister, actor Soha Ali Khan and her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu.On the professional front, she was last seen in Veere Di Wedding and is currently preparing for two films — Karan Johar’s ensemble epic drama Takht, in which she’ll star opposite Ranveer Singh, and Good News, which also stars Akshay Kumar.Basking in the success of Sacred Games, Saif, meanwhile, is busy filming for his upcoming film Hunter.