English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Taimur May Have a Sibling in Two Years, Says Kareena Kapoor Khan. Watch Video
Kareena Kapoor Khan is in no hurry to have a second child. This is what she said to Komal Nahta.
Kareena Kapoor is married to actor Saif Ali Khan. (Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan/ Viral Bhayani)
Loading...
Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s 19-month-old son Taimur may have a younger sibling to play with by the time he turns four.
Kareena dropped the news on film analyst Komal Nahta’s chat show Starry Nights 2.Oh!
The 37-year-old actor, who looked stunning in a pink dress, said she wasn’t planning her second baby anytime soon. When Nahta asked, “When is the next one coming?” pat came Bebo’s reply, “Two years.”
Talking about pampering Taimur — who is unarguably paparazzi’s most favourite celebrity kid — she said, “That is something I enjoy the most!”
Kareena came on the show with her best friend and former actor Amrita Arora. “I just told her that if she decides to get pregnant again, let me know because I’ll be leaving the country,” Amrita laughingly told Nahta.
Nahta also asked Kareena if Saif proposed to her. “Obviously he fell head over heels in love with me,” she said cheekily.
Watch the clip from the episode here:
Kareena has recently returned from Maldives, where she went on a family vacation with Saif, Taimur, Saif’s sister, actor Soha Ali Khan and her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu.
On the professional front, she was last seen in Veere Di Wedding and is currently preparing for two films — Karan Johar’s ensemble epic drama Takht, in which she’ll star opposite Ranveer Singh, and Good News, which also stars Akshay Kumar.
Basking in the success of Sacred Games, Saif, meanwhile, is busy filming for his upcoming film Hunter.
Kareena dropped the news on film analyst Komal Nahta’s chat show Starry Nights 2.Oh!
The 37-year-old actor, who looked stunning in a pink dress, said she wasn’t planning her second baby anytime soon. When Nahta asked, “When is the next one coming?” pat came Bebo’s reply, “Two years.”
Talking about pampering Taimur — who is unarguably paparazzi’s most favourite celebrity kid — she said, “That is something I enjoy the most!”
Kareena came on the show with her best friend and former actor Amrita Arora. “I just told her that if she decides to get pregnant again, let me know because I’ll be leaving the country,” Amrita laughingly told Nahta.
Nahta also asked Kareena if Saif proposed to her. “Obviously he fell head over heels in love with me,” she said cheekily.
Watch the clip from the episode here:
Kareena has recently returned from Maldives, where she went on a family vacation with Saif, Taimur, Saif’s sister, actor Soha Ali Khan and her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu.
On the professional front, she was last seen in Veere Di Wedding and is currently preparing for two films — Karan Johar’s ensemble epic drama Takht, in which she’ll star opposite Ranveer Singh, and Good News, which also stars Akshay Kumar.
Basking in the success of Sacred Games, Saif, meanwhile, is busy filming for his upcoming film Hunter.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Saturday 01 September , 2018
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Saturday 01 September , 2018 Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple Launch Event: Timings And How to Watch Live
- Bigg Boss 12: 5 Pairs We Desperately Want to See on Salman Khan's Show
- WATCH: This Cop in Odisha Dances While Controlling the Traffic. Really.
- Virat Kohli Signed as Brand Ambassador by Hero MotoCorp
- With iPhone Still Setting Usability Benchmarks, Apple May Build on the Legacy in Today's Announcement
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...