Taimur Times: Kareena Kapoor Khan Says She and Saif Will Support Their Son in Whatever He Chooses for a Career
Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about probable career choices for her son Taimur and her expectations from the future.
Kareena Kapoor Khan at the India Couture Week in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Known for not mincing words and being a role model for working mothers across the country, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently opened up about the responsibility that comes with privilege, finding the right work-life balance and parenting right in an interview with Elle India.
On being asked if she chose to be an actor because she wanted to build on her family legacy, she said, “It had nothing to do with my family. It was my passion. Contributing to the Kapoor legacy was important, but it was never expected that I had to do it. I wanted to do it. And my son, who knows whether he is going to be an actor or a sportsman? He might even want to be a chef. Whatever it is, Saif and I are going to encourage him, because no child can flourish without support.”
Urging parents to not put undue pressure on their children to score well in academics, the Veere Di Wedding star said, “Not every child need to score 98% and get a PhD. I want my child to be a good person, with strong values — and be true to himself. That’s most important.”
Talking about her life choices, and being inspirational for millions of others, she said: “I’m a working mother, and I’ve always been a working wife. I hope women understand the importance of finding the right balance — dividing your time between family, work and friends. I hope women take inspiration from what I’m trying to do.”
