Taimur Twins with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in This Adorable Throwback Moment

Saif Ali Khan with Kareena Kapoor and Taimur

A throwback picture of Saif Ali Khan with Taimur and Kareena Kapoor is adorable. Check it out.

As the season of sharing never-posted-before images carries on in full swing, we came across another must-see throwback.

An image of Kareena Kapoor with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur has surfaced online. The photo shows Saif dressed in a large robe over a white kurta-pyjama set and sunglasses. Nonetheless, Bebo and Taimur, who are seen wearing matching printed black sweatshirts and light blue jeans, is the highlight of the frame. A four-legged-friend being patted by Saif also features in the adorable family photo.

Shared by a fan page on Instagram, this charming throwback is gaining all the attention of social media users. Comments on the post include, “Major goals”, “Enchanting”, “Royal family”, among others.

This is not the first time we saw an image of Taimur matching outfits with his parents. A few days ago, another photo was doing rounds on the internet where the trio was seen twinning in their tees.

We spotted the star kid twinning with his father in a delightful photograph posted by Kareena. The youngest of the Pataudi child was twinning with his dad in white as both kept busy planting saplings.

A while ago, fans asserted a blurred snap of Saif and Taimur garbed in bathrobes was too cute to handle.

