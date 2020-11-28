Taissa Farmiga Says She Married Hadley Klein In August

Los Angeles: Actor Taissa Farmiga and screenwriter-director Hadley Klein have tied the knot. Farmiga, who is the sister of Hollywood actor Vera Farmiga, took to Instagram and revealed that she got married to Klein on August 8 this year.

“Married my best friend. 08.08.2020,” the 26-year-old actor captioned the picture of the couple next to their wedding cake. Klein also shared the same photo and wrote, “Still feeling thankful this year.” The 37-year-old director had previously hinted at their marriage when he wished Farmiga on her 26th birthday on August 17.

“Happy, happy birthday to my superhotbutalsocool wife.. So happy to have an ‘excuse’ to stuff our faces full of birthday sweets all week,” Klein had posted while sharing a selfie with Farmiga.