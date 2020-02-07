Take the pledge to vote

Taj Mahal 1989: Netflix's New Web Series in an Amalgamation of Love Stories Through Different Ages

Netflix's Taj Mahal 1989 showcases an amalgamation of love stories through different ages as the emotion mutates and matures, and then, finally finds home.

February 7, 2020
Transporting you to the crowded bylanes of the charming city of Lucknow, when love was a sepia-toned photograph and an ink-stained letter, Netflix on Friday dropped the trailer for its upcoming series, Taj Mahal 1989. The series showcases an amalgamation of love stories through different ages as the emotion mutates and matures, and then, finally finds home.

Taj Mahal 1989, starring Neeraj Kabi, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Danish Hussain, Sheeba Chaddha, Anshul Chauhan, and Anud Singh Dhaka, releases exclusively on Netflix on February 14, 2020.

Set in 1980s Lucknow, a time before the internet took over love and life, Taj Mahal 1989 weaves a tale of intersecting love stories, all of which fall victim to real-life issues like jealousy, monotony, politics, and power. The trailer gives you a sneak peek into the series, which traces the simple yet complex lives of a Lucknow University professor couple, their students, a long-lost friend, his lover, and a schoolgirl in love with an older boy.

Neeraj Kabi, who essays the role of Akhtar Baig, said on the series, “Taj Mahal 1989 is a relatable series of love, power and relationships. The slow and uncomplicated lives of the characters, and the premise of the series takes you back in time to an era when love and its manifestations were seemingly simpler, but a deeper look reveals otherwise. It’s the simple complexity of the narrative that drew me to this story and I am excited that Netflix is taking this small-town love story to a global audience, because no matter where you are from, you will relate to the pain of love and heartbreak.”

Geetanjali Kulkarni, who plays the pivotal role of Sarita Baig in the series, said about her role, “I’ve been working in films and television for decades, and being able to now work on a Netflix series is an opportunity for me to further explore my craft as an artist. My character in the series is honest, layered and finding love from her husband after marriage. Taj Mahal 1989, is not an ordinary love story; it’s a complex web of emotions, and yet there is a sense of simplicity and relatability which makes this series the perfect love story to watch on Valentine’s Day.”

