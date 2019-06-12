English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Take a Look at Alia Bhatt Looking Cute in This Childhood Picture With Hrithik Roshan
A throwback photo of Alia Bhatt, her BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and other star kids with Hrithik Roshan has gone viral on social media.
Images: Instagram
A throwback picture of Alia Bhatt, her sister Shaheen and other kids posing with Hrithik Roshan is doing the rounds of the internet. The photo also features a young Masaba Gupta, a designer and actress Neena Gupta's daughter. Alia, who is 19 years younger than Hrithik, is one of the youngest kids in the throwback photo.
The photo was shared on Instagram by film producer Anu Ranjan. Anu's daughters Anushka Ranjan and Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor are also seen in the picture. She captioned the picture saying, "These are the most adorable ones , without realising." Akansha and Alia are very good friends even today.
Alia's sister Shaheen seemed pretty embarrassed by the childhood photo, as she commented, "Why Anu aunty, why..." Fans are glad to have a glimpse into the childhood of their favourite stars, though. One Instagram user wrote, "Hrithik looks the same even after so many years! Wow," while another commented, "Hrithik is soooooooooo Handsome. And Masaba n Alia are cute."
Another fan wrote, "Beautiful girls in the world.(sic)" The kids look starstruck posing with Hrithik in the picture, who reminds us of his Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai days. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his next film Super 30, based on maths genius Anand Kumar.
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor continues to be Alia's BFF, gym buddy and 4am friend. The two have also been on vacations together - from Spain to London to Kashmir - sharing photos of each other on social media.
Alia is currently shooting for superhero drama Brahmastra in Varanasi with Ranbir Kapoor. She has also started work on her maiden film with daddy Mahesh Bhatt. Alia has signed up for Sadak 2, which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt, and Sanjay Dutt.
