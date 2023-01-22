Take a Look at Beyoncé's USD 100,000 Per Night 'Mansion' at Dubai's Atlantis Royal

Pop icon Beyonce is staying at Dubai’s ultra-luxury resort Atlantis Royal, which reportedly costs a whopping USD 100,000 per night. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, along with a couple of other global celebrities, were to perform at the opening ceremony over the weekend to mark the opening of Atlantis Royal.

Pictures of the ‘mansion’ Beyonce is supposed to be staying at exude luxury and elegance like no other.

The ‘Royal Mansion’, which has been allotted to Beyoncé, is considered to be the most expensive and also the largest hotel accommodation in the world. “It’s USD 100,000 a night to stay in the room, and it’s 11,000 square feet,” Arabian Business quoted Timothy Kelly, managing director of the resort, as saying.

In addition to the size of the mansion, it also “has the capability of having 18 rooms attached to it,” Kelly said. The two-level penthouse has a private foyer with 100-year-old olive trees and ceilings that are unprecedently high.

The Royal Mansion is a four-bedroom accommodation and includes a private terrace with spellbinding views, and an infinity pool attached to it.

The bookings for the Royal Mansion will open up in February.

Beyoncé is reportedly being paid USD 24 million to perform at the hotel’s launch ceremony, according to The Sun. UK singer Robbie Williams and DJs Swedish House Mafia were also scheduled to perform.

