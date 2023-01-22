CHANGE LANGUAGE
Take a Look at Beyoncé's USD 100,000 Per Night 'Mansion' at Dubai's Atlantis Royal

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: January 22, 2023, 20:30 IST

Dubai

The 'Royal Mansion', which has been allotted to Beyoncé, is considered to be the most expensive and also the largest hotel accommodation in the world.

The grand opening of the ultra-luxury resort Atlantis Royal in Dubai over the weekend saw a bunch of international celebrities in attendance.

Pop icon Beyonce is staying at Dubai’s ultra-luxury resort Atlantis Royal, which reportedly costs a whopping USD 100,000 per night. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, along with a couple of other global celebrities, were to perform at the opening ceremony over the weekend to mark the opening of Atlantis Royal.

Pictures of the ‘mansion’ Beyonce is supposed to be staying at exude luxury and elegance like no other.

The living room of the Atlantis Royal mansion Beyonce is staying at. (Image: atlantis.com)

The ‘Royal Mansion’, which has been allotted to Beyoncé, is considered to be the most expensive and also the largest hotel accommodation in the world. “It’s USD 100,000 a night to stay in the room, and it’s 11,000 square feet,” Arabian Business quoted Timothy Kelly, managing director of the resort, as saying.

The Foyer of the Royal Mansion. (Image: atlantis.com)

In addition to the size of the mansion, it also “has the capability of having 18 rooms attached to it,” Kelly said. The two-level penthouse has a private foyer with 100-year-old olive trees and ceilings that are unprecedently high.

In the picture above, one of the splendid bedrooms of the mansion can be seen. (Image: atlantis.com)

The Royal Mansion is a four-bedroom accommodation and includes a private terrace with spellbinding views, and an infinity pool attached to it.

The Royal Mansion has a private terrace with an infinity pool. (Image: atlantis.com)

The bookings for the Royal Mansion will open up in February.

The Royal Mansion’s bathroom has an enormous sea-facing view. (Image: atlantis.com)

Beyoncé is reportedly being paid USD 24 million to perform at the hotel’s launch ceremony, according to The Sun. UK singer Robbie Williams and DJs Swedish House Mafia were also scheduled to perform.

first published:January 22, 2023, 20:18 IST
last updated:January 22, 2023, 20:30 IST
