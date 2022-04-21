Take a Look at Rashmika Mandanna's Intense Workout Session; Video Inside

Actor Rashmika Mandanna is quite a popular name in the South Indian film industry. Rashmika enjoys a huge fan following and never misses an opportunity to steal hearts with her acting chops, expressions, dance moves, stunning looks, and vivacious smile. Now, we have a video from her gym session. Here, Rashmika is performing rigorous workout sessions. And, fans are super impressed.

On Tuesday, the actor’s fitness coach Karan Sawhney, known for training Bollywood stars like Kriti Sanon, on Instagram shared a video of Rashmika working out with him and captioned the post, “Rashmika Mandanna and I killing rush hour….” Both Rashmika and Karan did a bunch of legs and core-building exercises in the video and inspired us with their rigorous session.

Watch Video Here:

The video shows Rashmika performing exercises like a single-leg squat with the kettlebell, weighted squats, cross leg abs exercises, sumo squats, boxing, jump squats, lunge jacks and slide plank leg raises.

Rashmika will soon be making her B-town debut with a spy thriller, Mission Majnu, alongside Sidharth Malhotra. She is also a part of Goodbye with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the lead.

In the south, she has Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun, which will go on the floors very soon. She had been roped in as the female lead opposite Thalapathy Vijay in Thalapathy 66, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Also, she will play a cameo in Dulquer Salmaan’s next with Hanu Raghavapudi titled Sita Ramam.

