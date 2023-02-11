Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding has been making headlines every day for over a week now. As the newlyweds made their way to Mumbai on Saturday, a video of their new marital home has been doing the rounds of the internet. A video shared by the paparazzi on Instagram shows Sidharth and Kiara’s new apartment in Mumbai.

Before their wedding, reports said that Sidharth is searching for the dream home that he and Kiara can call their own. The actor currently lives in a lavish apartment in Bandra’s plush neighbourhood of Pali Hill, but he is looking for his love nest. It looks like they have already found one.

Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani has shared a video on his Instagram, which shows a high-rise building. As per the video, this is the building in which Sidharth and Kiara’s recently-bought apartment is located. Take a look:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 7. A day after their wedding, the newlywed couple jetted off to Delhi where they hosted a reception on Friday night. On Saturday the couple made their way home in Mumbai.

Kiara and Sidharth were spotted arriving in Mumbai, for the first time as a married couple. The newlyweds looked fresh and lovely in yellow and white. Kiara looked every bit the blushing bride as she held Sidharth’s arms and posed for the camera. See pics:

According to reports, the couple will host a second reception for their friends and close associates on February 12 in Mumbai. Their industry colleagues are likely to attend the event, which will be held at the St. Regis Hotel.

