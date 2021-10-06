Take Care King: Shah Rukh Khan Fans Leave Messages of Support Outside Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan fans are leaving no stones unturned to express their love and solidarity for the Bollywood icon at his hour of crisis. While his son Aryan Khan continues to be embroiled in a drugs case, followers of King Khan have come out to assure that they will continue to support their favourite actor. Fans have left placards outside his home, Mannat, that speak of their ‘unconditional love’ for Shah Rukh.

Photos surfaced on social media show placards with messages for the actor left outside his residence. “We all fans from every corner of the world love you deeply and unconditionally. We stand with you in these testing times. Take care King," read the message on one banner by Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club. It was seen placed right outside Mannat, under the house plate. Another said, “This too shall pass, full support to SRK and family." Both banners included pictures of Shah Rukh greeting his fans.

Many members of the film fraternity have spoken up in support of SRK after the drug bust in which three people, including Aryan, were arrested in alleged connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. Salman Khan was clicked while visiting Shah Rukh Khan’s house around midnight on Sunday after Aryan was sent to NCB custody. Sussanne Khan, a friend of the family, said, “It"s sad and unfair as he is a good kid. I stand by Gauri and Shah Rukh."

Singer Mika Singh on Tuesday seemingly took a dig at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) over Aryan Khan’s arrest. Taking to his Twitter handle, Mika shared the picture of the cruise and wrote, “Wow what a beautiful @CordeliaCruises I wish I could have visited. I heard that a lot of people were there but I couldn’t see anyone else except #AryanKhan… Itne bade cruise mein sirf Aryan hi ghoom raha tha kya (Was Aryan the only one roaming around on that big cruise)… hadd hai (too much)… good morning have a wonderful day.."

