'Take It Easy': Gulshan Devaiah Supports Jr NTR After RRR Star Trolled Over Accent at Golden Globes Red Carpet

Actor Gulshan Devaiah spoke out in favour of Jr. NTR after some users of social media criticised his accent on the Golden Globes red carpet. Talking about the Naatu Naatu song at the red carpet of the awards, Jr NTR said, “We thought, taking Rajamouli's track record into consideration, we definitely thought we had a winner. But this was something more than a winner in Japan and today, America… come on, you don't expect this to happen.” However, several individuals pointed out that the actor’s accent sounded fake.

Coming out in support of Jr NTR, actor Gulshan Devaiah, in a tweet, said that the internet was being harsh on the RRR star. “I think NTR’s accent is firstly not as bad as people are making it out to be, secondly it’s a calculated PR strategy. Take it easy..let him try to spread his wings & fly. It’s good for Indian cinema if he breaks through the Hollywood global market. We all stand to gain from it,” Devaiah tweeted.

I think NTR’s accent is firstly not as bad as people are making it out to be, secondly it’s a calculated PR strategy. Take it easy..let him try to spread his wings & fly. It’s good for Indian cinema if he breaks through the Hollywood global market. We all stand to gain from it.— “SuperGullu” (@gulshandevaiah) January 11, 2023

He also responded to a Twitter user saying, “I think if NTR jr lived in the US, he’d sound exactly like how he sounded now because that’s how HE would speak as a first gen immigrant. We all have relatives with even worse accents who’ve been living in the US for decades & yet we think we’re experts on accents”.

I think if NTR jr lived in the US, he’d sound exactly like how he sounded now because that’s how HE would speak as a first gen immigrant. We all have relatives with even worse accents who’ve been living in the US for decades & yet we think we’re experts on accents .— “SuperGullu” (@gulshandevaiah) January 11, 2023

The 80th Golden Globe Awards saw a special victory for the Indian cinema. The Naatu Naatu song from SS Rajamouli's RRR bagged the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song. The song picturised on Ram Charan and Jr. NTR is crooned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. Lyricist Chandrabose has penned the song with composition by MM Keeravaani.

Naatu Naatu left popular names like Taylor Swift, Alexandre Desplat, Lady Gaga, and Rihanna, whose songs were also nominated for the category. Rajamouli's RRR was also nominated for Best Non-English Language Film. However, it failed to make the cut and Santiago Mitre’s Argentina, 1985 won the award

Meanwhile, Jr NTR has started filming for his upcoming film NTR 30. The film is being helmed by Koratala Siva and stars Md Rehan Reza in the lead role. The movie is expected to hit the theatres next year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here