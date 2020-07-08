In Pics: Suhana Khan's Lesson on Styling Jewellery

Suhana Khan is known to shell out impeccable fashion goals from time to time as she sahres her candid pictures on social media. Now, the young one shows how to style jewellery in her latest Instagram post.

On Tuesday, Suhana shared pictures of herself flaunting her jewellery. In the photos, we can see, Suhana accessorised her outfit with multiple bracelets, rings and stunning neckpieces. She captioned the post, "Details‍♀️."

Suhana is currently studying filmmaking in New York but had to come back home a few months ago amid the coronmavirus spread. Now, she is in quarantine with her parents in Mumbai. Suhana recently turned 20 and had posted several pictures from her photo session with mother Gauri, celebrating the happy occasion.

Suhana aspires to be an actress and has already worked in a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue. Fans had gone gaga over her subtle performance in the part she played in the movie. After completing her education, she is likely to follow in her father's footsteps as she looks to make a mark for herself in the Hindi film industry.

