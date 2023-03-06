Take Some Physical Fitness Inspiration. Courtesy: Birthday Girl Janhvi Kapoor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JANHVI KAPOOR: Physical fitness gets plenty of attention and for all good reasons. Bollywood stars have time and again highlighted the importance of taking out time for some sort of physical exercise. And, Janhvi Kapoor has always been at the forefront. Paparazzi often spot the actress arriving and leaving her gym and pilates classes.

Without a doubt, she is one of Bollywood’s fittest actresses. Janhvi also keeps her Instagram family updated with her gym shenanigans. She posts short clips of her intense workouts and hops onto different routines, with her trainer, Namrata Purohit.

On her 26th birthday, let’s revisit some of her fitness routines which might serve us some motivation to get a toned and fit body.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor gave us a sneak peek into her strenuous workout session. The actress is seen working out on her core with a bunch of exercises, starting with a treadmill run, followed by dumbbell lift, planks, among others. She added Jay Sean’s remix of Ride it in the background of the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

The actress loves to sweat it out in the gym. Her exercise regimen is broad and varied. She has herself confessed to being a Pilates girl. Expressing her love for this form of exercise, Jahnvi said, “Sometimes when I fall asleep, I still hear Namrata Purohit saying ‘go slow’ in my dream."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Purohit (@namratapurohit)

For Janhvi, the workout does not always have to be a serious affair, sometimes you can have a little fun too. The actress is seen working on her legs and thigh muscles in a fun session along with her trainer, Namrata. “When I move, you move. The most fun way to work out is with you, buddy!" Namrata captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

A combination of dance and yoga is a winner in our eyes. Don’t believe us? Try out this dance asana. Courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor. The actress tried to balance her body weight on one foot as she breaks into the hook step of Nora Fatehi and Siddharth Malhotra’s dance number Manike from the movie Thank God. Janhvi Kapoor surely knows how to have fun and not make her workout boring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

If we would have only half of Janhvi Kapoor’s dedication and commitment, our gym and yoga sessions would have been a lot more regular. In this video, the actress is seen stretching her muscles, which is a crucial step before starting as well as concluding your workout regime.

Read all the Latest Movies News here