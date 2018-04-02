English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Takes Courage to Make Raw, Rustic Period Drama: Jr NTR
He has lauded the director for staying true to the vision of making a raw and rustic emotional period drama and has praised actor Ram Charan for his performance.
A file photo of Jr NTR.
Chennai: Telugu film Rangasthalam has left actor Junior NTR impressed. He has lauded the director for staying true to the vision of making a raw and rustic emotional period drama and has praised actor Ram Charan for his performance.
"Just saw 'Rangasthalam'. Hats off to you Charan. You truly deserve all the applause and accolades that you are getting. Take one from me too. No one could have done it better. Respect," Jr NTR tweeted.
"Kudos to director Sukumar Garu for his gutsy and brilliant direction. Takes courage to stay true to the vision of making a raw and rustic emotional period drama," he added.
Overall, Jr NTR found it a "brilliant" project.
Rangasthalam is produced by Y. Naveen, Y. Ravi Shankar and C. V. Mohan under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. The film also stars Samantha Akkineni in a lead role, Aadhi Pinisetty, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj.
