1-min read

Takht: After India, Karan Johar Will Soon be Flying to Europe for Location Scouting

After Rajasthan, the 'Takht' team have explored the city of love, Agra, for a recce.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 11, 2020, 6:54 PM IST
Takht: After India, Karan Johar Will Soon be Flying to Europe for Location Scouting
credits - Karan Johar instagram

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s magnum brainchild, Takht is one of the most talked about and anticipated films. Karan and his team had been roaming around the country to finalize locations for shooting the period drama.

After Rajasthan, the Takht team had explored the city of love, Agra for a recce. The Koffee with Karan host had also posted glimpses of the Agra tour on his Instagram story. In the pictures, he is seen clad in a multi-coloured jacket and sunglasses.

He wrote, “Monumental love for the monument of love” striking a pose against Taj Mahal.

karan 1

Karan also uploaded a group picture where he is seen posing along with his team as the historic dome marks for a splendid backdrop. He captions, "Takht INDIA location scout WRAPS! Now onto the next scout.”

takht

Meanwhile, a source had earlier told DNA that after India, the Takht team will be jetting off overseas to Europe to scout for more locations.

Takht is a historical war saga set in the Mughal era. The film is packed with an ensemble cast counting Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

The release date of Karan’s most ambitious project is not announced yet. Going by the rumour mill, the film might hit the screens in 2021.



