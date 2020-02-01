Takht First Look Out, Ranveer Singh Promises A Grand Film

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh released the first look of director Karan Johar’s Takht on Saturday. The voiceover for the first look talks about a love story that couldn’t contain the violence for the ultimate throne.

He posted the first look on Instagram and wrote, “Presenting #TAKHT directed by Karan Johar. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar & Apoorva Mehta. Screenplay by Sumit Roy. Starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Releasing Christmas, 24.12.2021. Principal photography begins in March.”

Takht is a period drama set in the Mughal era. It chronicles the story of the two warring Mughal princes, Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh.

While Ranveer Singh plays Dara, Vicky Kaushal is cast as Aurangzeb.

The multi-starrer also features Anil Kapoor as Shah Jahan, Kareena Kapoor as Jahanara Begum and Alia Bhatt as Dilras Banu. Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor also feature in the cast.

Johar has scouted some locations in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to shoot his film.

This will be Johar’s second tryst with a period film in recent times. Earlier, he produced Kalank, which didn’t work at the box office. With Takht, he will be looking to wash away the failure of Kalank.

Takht is scheduled to hit the screens on December 24, 2021.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.