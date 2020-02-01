Takht First Look Out, Ranveer Singh Promises A Grand Film
Takht is a period drama set in the Mughal era. It chronicles the story of the two warring Mughal princes, Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh.
Takht is a period drama set in the Mughal era. It chronicles the story of the two warring Mughal princes, Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh.
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh released the first look of director Karan Johar’s Takht on Saturday. The voiceover for the first look talks about a love story that couldn’t contain the violence for the ultimate throne.
He posted the first look on Instagram and wrote, “Presenting #TAKHT directed by Karan Johar. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar & Apoorva Mehta. Screenplay by Sumit Roy. Starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Releasing Christmas, 24.12.2021. Principal photography begins in March.”
Takht is a period drama set in the Mughal era. It chronicles the story of the two warring Mughal princes, Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh.
View this post on Instagram
Presenting #TAKHT directed by Karan Johar. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar & Apoorva Mehta. Screenplay by Sumit Roy. Starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Releasing Christmas, 24.12.2021 Principal photography begins in March. . #HirooYashJohar @karanjohar @apoorva1972 #SumitRoy #KareenaKapoorKhan @aliaabhatt @vickykaushal09 @bhumipednekar @janhvikapoor @anilskapoor @somenmishra @dharmamovies
While Ranveer Singh plays Dara, Vicky Kaushal is cast as Aurangzeb.
The multi-starrer also features Anil Kapoor as Shah Jahan, Kareena Kapoor as Jahanara Begum and Alia Bhatt as Dilras Banu. Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor also feature in the cast.
Johar has scouted some locations in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to shoot his film.
This will be Johar’s second tryst with a period film in recent times. Earlier, he produced Kalank, which didn’t work at the box office. With Takht, he will be looking to wash away the failure of Kalank.
Takht is scheduled to hit the screens on December 24, 2021.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill To Hunt For Groom In New Show 'Shehnaaz Gill Ki Shaadi'
- The Economic Survey of India Just Cited Wikipedia as its Data Source and Internet is in Disbelief
- WATCH: Dhoni Hilariously Pokes Fun at Wife Sakshi for 'Using' Him to Gain Instagram Followers
- Nike Vaporfly Shoes Will Not be Banned, No Matter How Much Rivals May Have Wanted
- Coronavirus Can Also Infect Your PCs and Phones — Didn't Expect This, Did You!