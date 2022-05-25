Taking Father Thesingu Rajendar Abroad For Advanced Treatment: Simbu

Actor Silambarasan Rajendar recently opened up about his father Thesingu Rajendar’s health condition. Silambarasan said that his father was doing fine and will soon travel to a foreign country for advanced treatment. The Maanaadu actor shared an official statement on Twitter addressed to fans, press and media.

Silambarasan wrote that his father had sudden chest pain and was admitted to a private hospital. Silambarasan wrote that in the checkup, it was revealed that his father had stomach bleeding. According to Silambarasan, his father has been advised to undergo the next step of treatment.

Considering his health, as Silambarasan described further, it was decided to take him abroad for further treatment. Silambarasan wrote that his father is conscious and fine. The Eeswaran actor wrote that his father will meet everyone after treatment. Silambarasan completed the statement by thanking everyone for their support.

According to reports, Silambarasan’s family is taking Thesingu to Singapore for treatment. It is still to be revealed whether Silambarasan will accompany them. Once the advanced treatment starts, more details will be revealed.

Some reports also suggest that the family was planning to take Thesingu to America for treatment. His wife Usha Rajendar said that they have got visas and will leave in two days. Usha also said that Thesingu is fine, attending calls and eating well.

Usha also said that they require privacy at this moment. According to Usha, since Thesingu is a part of the film industry, around 15 people come daily to meet him. Due to this, Usha said they can’t have any privacy here.

Fans are praying for Thesingu’s good health. For those who don’t know him, Thesingu (67) is an accomplished actor, director, music director, cinematographer, producer and distributor. He and Usha have three children — Silambarasan Rajendar, Kuralarasan, and Ilakiya Rajendar. Thesingu is associated with films like Veerasamy, Kadhal Azhivathillai, Sonnal Thaan Kaadhala and others. Thesingu is credited for making several hit films during the 1980s.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.