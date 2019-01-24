LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Taking LA Streets by Storm, J Sisters Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner go on a Girls Night Out

Ever since Priyanka Chopra made her relationship with Nick Jonas official, the actress has been seen bonding with her sister-in-law and 'Game of Throne' actor Sophie Turner.

News18.com

Updated:January 24, 2019, 11:58 AM IST
Taking LA Streets by Storm, J Sisters Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner go on a Girls Night Out
Image courtesy: Twitter
Ever since Priyanka Chopra made her relationship with Nick Jonas official, the actress has been seen bonding with her sister-in-law and Game of Throne actor Sophie Turner. From attending games night to family holidays and Priyanka's bachelorette the two have inseparable.

The 'J sisters' as two heartily call themselves, were spotted on a girls-night-out as they stepped out on the streets of LA for dinner. Keeping the fashion game on point, the duo took the evening as a chance to display two very distinct looks.

Quite literally in the American mood, Sophie donned a rugby shirt dress with sheer black tights and boots. On the other hand, Priyanka chose a snakeskin coat, black tank with trousers. Hand in hand, the two giggled over their chats and headed for a dinner with friends.




On Nick and Priyanka's engagement, the Dark Phoenix actress took to social media to welcome Priyanka in the Jonas family. Sharing a picture of the couple she wrote, "Wow. First I’m blessed with an incredible future brother-in-law, and now such a beautiful, inside and out, future sister-in-law. I’m so excited to welcome you into the family @priyankachopra. I love you both @nickjonas"

Later she joined the couple on their wedding in India along with her fiance Joe Jonas.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in The Sky is Pink opposite Farhan Akhtar while Sophie will be back as Sansa Stark in the final season of Game of Thrones and has X-Men's Dark Phoenix lined up for June 2019.

