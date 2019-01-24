English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Taking LA Streets by Storm, J Sisters Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner go on a Girls Night Out
Ever since Priyanka Chopra made her relationship with Nick Jonas official, the actress has been seen bonding with her sister-in-law and 'Game of Throne' actor Sophie Turner.
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...
Ever since Priyanka Chopra made her relationship with Nick Jonas official, the actress has been seen bonding with her sister-in-law and Game of Throne actor Sophie Turner. From attending games night to family holidays and Priyanka's bachelorette the two have inseparable.
The 'J sisters' as two heartily call themselves, were spotted on a girls-night-out as they stepped out on the streets of LA for dinner. Keeping the fashion game on point, the duo took the evening as a chance to display two very distinct looks.
Quite literally in the American mood, Sophie donned a rugby shirt dress with sheer black tights and boots. On the other hand, Priyanka chose a snakeskin coat, black tank with trousers. Hand in hand, the two giggled over their chats and headed for a dinner with friends.
On Nick and Priyanka's engagement, the Dark Phoenix actress took to social media to welcome Priyanka in the Jonas family. Sharing a picture of the couple she wrote, "Wow. First I’m blessed with an incredible future brother-in-law, and now such a beautiful, inside and out, future sister-in-law. I’m so excited to welcome you into the family @priyankachopra. I love you both @nickjonas"
Later she joined the couple on their wedding in India along with her fiance Joe Jonas.
On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in The Sky is Pink opposite Farhan Akhtar while Sophie will be back as Sansa Stark in the final season of Game of Thrones and has X-Men's Dark Phoenix lined up for June 2019.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The 'J sisters' as two heartily call themselves, were spotted on a girls-night-out as they stepped out on the streets of LA for dinner. Keeping the fashion game on point, the duo took the evening as a chance to display two very distinct looks.
Quite literally in the American mood, Sophie donned a rugby shirt dress with sheer black tights and boots. On the other hand, Priyanka chose a snakeskin coat, black tank with trousers. Hand in hand, the two giggled over their chats and headed for a dinner with friends.
Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner out for dinner in LA, January 22nd. 💕 pic.twitter.com/KU0FQCyJe2— best of priyanka chopra (@badpostpriyanka) January 23, 2019
On Nick and Priyanka's engagement, the Dark Phoenix actress took to social media to welcome Priyanka in the Jonas family. Sharing a picture of the couple she wrote, "Wow. First I’m blessed with an incredible future brother-in-law, and now such a beautiful, inside and out, future sister-in-law. I’m so excited to welcome you into the family @priyankachopra. I love you both @nickjonas"
Later she joined the couple on their wedding in India along with her fiance Joe Jonas.
On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in The Sky is Pink opposite Farhan Akhtar while Sophie will be back as Sansa Stark in the final season of Game of Thrones and has X-Men's Dark Phoenix lined up for June 2019.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Patralekhaa Opens Up on Dating Rajkummar Rao for 8 Years, Shares How the Two Fell For Each Other
- Marvel's The Punisher Season 2 Review: Despite Complicated Plots, Jon Bernthal Steals the Show as Frank Castle
- Fortnite to Pokemon Go: US Video Game Industry Scored $43.4 Billion Record Sales Last Year
- Facebook is Cracking Down on Fake News With Harsher Penalties, Ahead of Crucial Elections in India
- Google to Verify Political Ads in India Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results