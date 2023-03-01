Talat Aziz Recalls Being in ‘Awe’ at Gulmohar Co-Actor Sharmila Tagore and Tiger Pataudi’s Hyderabadi Reception | Exclusive

Veteran singer Talat Aziz has successfully struck a fine balance between music and acting. Back in the day, he featured in television shows like Sahil, Manzil and Dil Apna Aur Preet Parayee, and also played the lead in Mahesh Bhatt’s Dhun (1990). After his absence from films post the 2000s - filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor’s Fitoor (2016) being an exception - he marked his web debut with the short Baai directed by filmmaker Hansal Mehta in the anthology film Modern Love Mumbai in 2022. And now, it seems like he is ready to take on acting assignments head-on once again as he has a bevy of big-ticket projects lined up for release.

Aziz is currently gearing up for Gulmohar, a family drama with themes of emotional ties and familial love, which has a cameo by him and stars actors Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajapayee. The film sees him playing Avinash, a family friend of the Batra family around whom the story circumnavigates. Interestingly, Aziz has also lent his vocals to a melodious track titled Dilkash in the film.

In an exclusive chat with News18, he shares that he’s rather elated to have shared screen space with Tagore, who returns to the screens about thirteen years after Break Ke Baad (2010). He further reveals that his association with the Kashmir Ki Kali (1964) and Amar Prem (1972) actor goes back a long way thanks to her husband and late cricketer, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, popularly known as Tiger Pataudi. Talking about it, he says, “I was 18-19 years old when I was studying in a public school in Hyderabad. Nawab Pataudi’s nephews were my schoolmates. They were junior to me. I used to play cricket. They used to say that I was a very good fast bowler. I used to be called to the nets to bowl to seniors like Tiger and ML Jaisimha (late cricketer).”

Aziz also shared camaraderie with Pataudi’s family. Recalling the olden days, he remarks, “He and ML Jaisimha were best of friends. They are all legends of cricket. Then there was Syed Abid Ali too who was an Indian opener, medium-pace bowler and all-rounder. Saif’s (Ali Khan; actor) cousin Aamir and I used to play for the school team.”

So, how does he remember Pataudi? “Tiger had an amazing sense of humour with a straight face. He was really classy and a magnificent cricketer.” But what has stayed back with him are the lavish parties that the Pataudi family frequently held with close friends. “Tiger’s elder sister was married to Bashir Yar Jung, who was one of the Nawabs. His grandfather had built the Faluknama Palace. Back then, they had huge havelis where they would host big parties. I was in high school at that point and would attend these parties,” he reminisces with a smile.

And so, the shoot of Gulmohar with Tagore was all about walking down memory lane and recounting the good old days. Speaking about Tagore and Pataudi’s wedding day in the winter of 1968, which grabbed a lot of attention, Aziz fondly says, “Sharmila ji and Nawab sir had a Hyderabadi reception at their home. It was attended by the who’s who in the country and we were in complete awe. I remember having some lip-smacking mazbi (grilled meat) at their reception! So, yes, Sharmila ji was much senior to me.”

Despite sharing a personal rapport with her, the Damadam Mast Kalandar and Aaina Mujhse Meri singer continues to remain in awe of Tagore. Quiz him about her favourite performances and he promptly says, “I was a big fan of hers. I loved Aradhana (1969). Safar (1970) was one of my favourite films. I remember this particular song from Safar called Zindagi Ka Safar where Kaka (late actor Rajesh Khanna) is singing and Sharmila ji is seen climbing up the stairs. I watched that film seven times. Sharmila ji is an icon.”

And, how was the experience working with her on a film? “The last time I met her was in 2003 with Tiger in London. I was very happy to work with her on Gulmohar. The first day I met her on the sets of the film, I saw that she was the same – graceful and dignified. She sat on a sofa next to me and asked me, ‘Kaisi ho, Talat? It’s so good to see you after such a long time.’ When I told her that she has retained her grace, she gave me her dimpled smile (laughs). We had some long conversations during the shoot,” elaborates Aziz, who will also be seen in Scam 2003 and Fighter.

Gulmohar is all set to release on premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on March 3. ​

