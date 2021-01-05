Talk Show Host Larry King, Hospitalised with Covid-19, Moved Out of ICU

Veteran talk show host Larry King, suffering from COVID-19 , has been moved out of the intensive care unit at a Los Angeles hospital and is breathing on his own, a spokesman said on Monday. He is undergoing treatment at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

King was moved to the ICU on New Year's Eve and was receiving oxygen but is now breathing on his own, said David Theall, a spokesman for Ora Media, a production company formed by King. The 87-year-old broadcasting legend shared a video phone call with his three sons, Theall said. Hospital protocols have kept King’s family members from visiting him.

King, who spent many years as an overnight radio DJ, is best known as host of the “Larry King Live” interview show that ran in prime time on CNN from 1985 to 2010.

The Peabody Award-winning broadcaster was among America’s most prominent interviewers of celebrities, presidents and other newsmakers during a half-century career that included 25 years with a nightly show on CNN.

He has had medical issues in recent decades, including heart attacks and diagnoses of diabetes and lung cancer.

Last year, King lost two of his five children within weeks of each other. Son Andy King died of a heart attack at 65 in August, and daughter Chaia King died from lung cancer at 51 in July, Larry King said then in a statement.