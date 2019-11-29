Take the pledge to vote

Tamannaah Bhatia All Set to Make Web Debut with Tamil Show

The web series has been directed by debutant Ram Subramanian and produced by Ananda Vikatan Group. It will stream on Hotstar.

IANS

Updated:November 29, 2019, 2:11 PM IST
Tamannaah Bhatia All Set to Make Web Debut with Tamil Show
Image of Tamannaah Bhatia, courtesy of Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia is all set to make her debut in the web space. The actress, who is a star in Telugu and Tamil films, will feature in a web series that will release in Tamil.

Tentatively titled The November Story the web series tells the story of a father-daughter relationship, where the daughter (essayed by Tamannaah) tries to salvage the reputation of her criminal father (essayed by GM Kumar).

"The OTT platform is also the new playground for accomplished actors like myself looking to break grounds with more challenging roles outside the two-hour cinematic time-frame. I love to get under the skin of characters I essay, and hence the longer web series format is the perfect medium to showcase my skills as it is almost like doing five films at one go. There is lots of detailing and one can explore the character in depth," Tamannaah said.

She added: "Audiences today want to consume more quality content that has a global appeal. If your story is original, contemporary and relatable, then the appreciation from the audience is spontaneous. I'm open to exploring more of these opportunities going forward."

The web series has been directed by debutant Ram Subramanian and produced by Ananda Vikatan Group. It will stream on Hotstar.

