Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma Make First Joint Appearance After Viral New Year Kiss, Watch Video

Amidst dating rumours, actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were spotted posing for the cameras at an award show. The duo attended the Elle Graduates 2023 awards on Sunday in Mumbai. A video that is doing rounds on the internet shows Tamannaah Bhatia posing with her award when Vijay Varma happens to join her. The duo greets and smiles at each other and then goes on to pose for the cameras with their respective trophies.

For the occasion, Tamannaah looked stunning as she donned a bright blue dress that consisted of a cut-out design on the waist, dramatic sleeves, a plunging neckline, a thigh-high slit and a golden zip on the back. She accessorised her outfit with a pair of quirky hoop earrings and opted for a bun hairdo and nude makeup. Vijay, on the other hand, kept it simple as he wore a quirky hoodie and a pair of black denim. To accentuate his look, he wore a stylish cap and a pair of sunglasses. Take a look at the video below:

The paparazzi once again spotted the rumoured lovebirds. The duo was seen getting out of a car together in Mumbai. While Tamannaah kept it casual in a black dress and sneakers, Vijay wore a sky-blue hoodie and violet pants. They both got out of the car and waved to the photographers. Take a look.

The link-up rumours went viral when a video of them reportedly kissing at a New Year’s event in Goa went viral on social media. Although their faces weren’t clearly visible, fans believed that Vijay and Tamannaah were seen in close proximity as they were dancing. To note, neither Tamannaah nor Vijay has addressed the relationship rumours as of yet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen sharing screen space in director Sujoy Ghosh’s segment in Lust Stories 2. The sequel to Lust Stories will most likely be released on Netflix in the first quarter of 2023. R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh, and Amit Ravindernath Sharma will direct short films for the anthology film.

