Tamannaah Bhatia Buys Flat in Mumbai Worth Rs 16.60 Crore: Report

As per reports, actress Tamannaah Bhatia has bought a flat in Versova area of Mumbai worth Rs 16.60 crores.

Updated:June 24, 2019, 4:20 PM IST
Image of Tamannaah Bhatia, courtesy of Instagram
Riding high on the success of her films, popular Indian actress Tamannaah Bhatia has reportedly bought a house in Versova area of Mumbai for a whopping 16.60 crore, reported dnaindia.com. The entertainment website also claimed that Bhatia paid almost double the going price for her dream house and has bought the apartment from builder Sameer Bhojwani.

Documents accessed by the website pegged the property at Rs 16.60 crore for a 191 sq ft flat, which translated into 2,055 sq ft. As per more details furnished by the website in the matter, Bhatia even paid Rs 99.60 lakh as stamp duty for the registration of the flat. The website added that the flat she has bought is located on the 14th floor of the building named Bayview and is located at Juhu-Versova Link road. The building is apparently 22 storeys high.

The interior design of the newly purchased property might go up to Rs 2 crore, which is in addition to the buying cost, pegging the property close to Rs 18 crore plus, reported the website.

On the movies front, Bhatia will be seen in Devi 2, the sequel of 2016 horror-comedy film Devi. The trailer of Devi 2, starring Bhatia and Prabhudheva in lead roles, was released recently in May. The musical horror comedy is written and directed by Vijay, music composed by Sam C S and produced by Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh. The film's release date is yet to be announced.

