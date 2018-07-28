Tamannaah Bhatia Clears The Air On Her Wedding Rumours

Amidst her wedding rumours, actress Tamannaah Bhatia says she is not on "a husband shopping spree" and that she is only romancing her cinematic endeavours right now.There are reports that Tamannaah, who was earlier rumoured to be in a relationship with cricketer Virat Kohli and was also linked to former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq, will soon tie the knot with a US-based doctor."One day it's an actor, another day it's a cricketer, and now it's a doctor. These rumours make it sound like I'm on a husband shopping spree. While I love the idea of being in love, I definitely don't appreciate baseless news when it comes to my personal life," Tamannaah said in a statement."I am happily single at the moment and my parents aren't 'groom hunting'. The only thing I'm romancing right now are my cinematic endeavours."She also said that the day she decides to get hitched, she will announce it to the world herself."...because the institute is consecrated. It's not as casual as the numerous speculations being floated. I'd like to make it very clear for once and for all that marriage isn't on the cards yet."She is currently working on Telugu film Naa... Nuvve and the Telugu remake of Queen. She has also signed a project with director Seenu Ramasamy.